Can you name every club Kylian Mbappe has scored against in the Champions League?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers of his generation, but can you name every club he has scored against in the Champions League?

You’ll need an extensive knowledge of European football to gain full marks on this tough test of your footballing knowledge. This quiz includes goals Mbappe scored for PSG, Monaco and current club Real Madrid.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Mbappe scored against each club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/22.

If this puts you in the mood for another Mbappe-related test, why not try and name every club the Frenchman has scored 5+ goals against?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 40 top goalscorers in Champions League history?