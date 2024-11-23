Can you name every club to have played in Ligue 1 since 2000?

Forty-one clubs have played Ligue 1 football since the start of the 2000-01 season – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve no doubt that you’ll get the big clubs who regularly participate in Europe, but what about the four one-season wonders of the 21st century?

You’ve got 15 minutes and the clubs are listed in order of the number of seasons they’ve spent in the top flight since 2000. An asterisk denotes the club is competing in the 2024-25 edition of Ligue 1.

