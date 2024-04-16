Can you name every club Rafael Benitez has managed?

Rafael Benitez has managed multiple teams across England, Italy and Spain during his illustrious career – but can you name every side Benitez has taken charge of?

With two La Liga titles, one Champions League, two UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues, one FA Cup, one Copa del Rey and one Coppa Italia among his major honours, the Spaniard has been one of the best managers in the 21st century.

But Benitez has been working in football management since the mid-1990s, making the task of naming every side he’s taken charge of an arduous one.

You’ve got 15 minutes to complete the task and your only clue is the years during which Benitez managed them.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at naming Benitez’s 30 most-used players from his first Premier League job?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

