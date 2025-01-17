Can you name every club that Ronaldinho played for in his career?

Ronaldinho was one of the greatest players of his generation and responsible for countless numbers of young fans falling in love with football – but can you name every club teams the Brazilian played for?

The World Cup winner represented eight different clubs since making his senior debut in 1999. The only clue we’re giving you is the years in which he was at each one.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to try and name all the clubs. We reckon you can get all of them if you put your mind to it – although one or two might prove to be a struggle.

Once you’ve completed this, why not try and name the 40 top goalscorers in Champions League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup squad?

