Can you name every club Ruud van Nistelrooy scored against for Man Utd?

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a goalscoring phenomenon during his five years at Manchester United – but can you name every side that conceded against the Dutch striker?

After injury delayed his move to Old Trafford by a year, Van Nistelrooy arrived in England in 2001 and immediately set about cutting Premier League defences to ribbons.

He was also prolific in Europe for United, meaning his strike tally between 2001 and 2006 amounted to 150 goals in 219 appearances for the club.

We’d like you to name every opponent Van Nistelrooy scored against. We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all and the number of goals he scored against each club as a clue. The score to beat from the office is 34/42.

