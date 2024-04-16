Can you name every club Thierry Henry scored against for Arsenal?

Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s record goalscorer, but naming every side he scored against for the Gunners is no easy task.

Henry joined the Gunners from Monaco in 1999 and Arsene Wenger transformed his fellow Frenchman from an erratic winger to arguably the greatest striker in world football at his peak.

Blessed with lightening quick speed and coolness in front of goal, Henry scored 228 goals in 377 Arsenal appearances and is immortalised with a statue outside the Emirates Stadium.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name every team he scored against for Arsenal and the number of goals he scored against each club as a clue. The score to beat from the office is 54/58.

