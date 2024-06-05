Can you name every club to ever appear in the Premier League?

Fifty-one different clubs have appeared in the Premier League since 1992 – but how many of them can you name?

Despite the vast amount of money sloshing about England’s top flight, increasing the gap between the best and the rest, an impressively wide variety of clubs have played Premier League football over the past three decades.

There are six ever-presents, of which four have lifted the Premier League trophy, while three clubs have spent just a solitary season in the spotlight.

The list of clubs that have graced the division also contains plenty of top-flight stalwarts alongside a number of clubs that have enjoyed a run of consecutive Premier League seasons.

Every region of the country has been represented and we’re asking you to name every single club that has tasted Premier League football since the competition’s inception in 1992.

You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all, with the number of seasons spent in the division given as a clue. An asterisk denotes a club that will participate in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is a very respectable 49/51 but we reckon full marks are very much within your grasp with a bit of thought.

