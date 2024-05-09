Can you name every club to win the Copa Libertadores?

The Copa Libertadores flies under the European radar, but is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious prizes one can be fortunate enough to win in football.

South America’s equivalent to what Europeans know as the UEFA Champions League, the Copa Libertadores is the pinnacle of South American club football and has seen some truly magnificent players ply their trade in the tournament.

25 different teams have lifted the trophy since the tournament began in 1960, with the winners going to compete in the Recopa Sudamericana – an equivalent to the European Super Cup – and more notably, the illustrious FIFA Club World Cup.

We’re asking you to name every team to have won the tournament, and we’re giving you 15 minutes to do it. A proper test of your footballing knowledge, this one.

The most successful team in the history of the Copa Libertadores has lifted the trophy on seven occasions. We’ve given you how many times each team has won the tournament and in what years they did, but you’re on your own after that.

While some of the bigger names might be obvious, don’t be fooled – this is a challenging quiz and only the true football purists will score high marks.

