Can you name every club to win the English league title?

Believe it or not, football did exist before the introduction of the Premier League – but can you name every club to have won England’s top flight?

We’re putting your knowledge of deep football history to the ultimate test with this one, considering the first official English title was won all the way back in 1888-89. How’s your history?

Since the introduction of the Premier League, it’s become much more difficult for clubs to win the league for the first time with an elite club forming at the top, but a certain side proved it was still possible to defy the odds and go all the way not so long ago.

24 different clubs across the varying football divisions have won England’s ultimate prize. You won’t struggle with the obvious ones, but there might be a few surprises that get you thinking once you’ve cleared the big guns.

To help you out, we’ve provided both the number of titles each club has won and the season of last time they won the title. It’ll be tricky, but full marks is definitely possible.

