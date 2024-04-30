Can you name every club to win the First Division/Championship since 1992?

Plenty of clubs have experienced the joy of winning England’s second tier over the past 30-odd years, but how many of these triumphant teams can you name?

The riches on offer in the Premier League have increased dramatically since the competition’s rebrand in 1992, with promotion out of the second tier becoming one of the greatest joys in English football.

Your challenge is to name every club to have won the First Division or Championship, starting with the winners of the league in 1992-93.

