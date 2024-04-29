Can you name every club that’s won the Ligue 1 title?

Despite the domination of a certain club in recent years, Ligue 1 has been won by a whole host of teams – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, and your clues are the number of titles each club has won – as well as the season of their last success.

If that gives you the taste for more, why not try and name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?