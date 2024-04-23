Can you name every club that’s won the Serie A title?

Sixteen different clubs have won the Serie A title since it was founded in 1898. Can you name them all?

Three clubs have dominated the Italian top flight over the years, including the side that’s been crowned as champions for the 2023-24 season.

We’re sure you’ll name them, and some of the other giants of Italian calcio, but this quiz will test your historical knowledge. We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, and your clues are the number of Scudettos each club has won – as well as the season of their last title.

If that gives you the taste for more, why not try naming every British and Irish player to play in Serie A since 1990?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top scorer for every Serie A season since 1990?