Can you name every country to have produced a Premier League manager?

Twenty-six different countries have produced at least one Premier League manager since the competition began in 1992 – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete our challenge and only the number of managers from each country as a clue.

You’ll get England – and the nationality of the two greats pictured above – but some other entries will be more difficult to remember.

Once you’ve completed this, why not try and name every current Premier League club’s top goalscorer in the competition?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the first manager to be sacked in every Premier League season?