Some major footballing nations, including Italy, Nigeria and Colombia, failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup – but can you name every country that did make it into the final 32 in Qatar?

Thirty-two nations travlled to the tiny Gulf State with hopes of making that final and lifting the famous trophy.

This was the 22nd edition of the tournament and seven former champions were there looking to take the honours again.

We want you to name all 32 countries that played at the 2022 World Cup and the only clue we’ve given you is the confederation that they are from.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 32/32 – but we’re sure loads of you will be able to match our tally.

