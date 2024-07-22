Can you name every Dutch player to appear for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Ten players from the Netherlands have turned out for Liverpool in the Premier League over the years – but how many of them can you remember?

Given the technical excellence of several Dutch players, it’s been no surprise to see Liverpool turn to the Netherlands for talent on numerous occasions.

Some of them became Anfield legends, while others most definitely did not. Everybody associated with the club will be hoping their new striker falls into the former category.

We’ve given their total number of Premier League appearances as a clue, with 10 minutes to name them all. An asterisk denotes the player is still on the books at Liverpool.

