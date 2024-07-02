Can you name every Dutch player to appear for Man Utd in the Premier League?

Fourteen players from the Netherlands have turned out for Manchester United in the Premier League over the years – but how many of them can you remember?

It will be interesting to see whether this list of names continues to grow under Erik ten Hag – if he keeps his job in the INEOS era. The former Ajax coach is the second Dutchman to take charge of Manchester United after Louis van Gaal.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” Ten Hag said after being announced as United’s new boss in 2022.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.”

And, given the technical excellence of several Dutch players, it’s been no surprise to see United turn to the Netherlands for talent on numerous occasions.

Some of them became Old Trafford legends, while others most definitely did not. Everybody associated with the club will be hoping their new striker falls into the former category.

We’ve given their total number of Premier League appearances and goals as a clue, with 15 minutes to name them all. An asterisk denotes the player is still on the books at Manchester United.

