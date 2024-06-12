Can you name every England player capped by Fabio Capello?

Fabio Capello picked 63 players during his reign as England manager between 2008 and 2012 – but how many of them can you name?

After replacing Steve McClaren following failure to qualify for Euro 2008, Capello guided England serenely to the 2010 World Cup only to endure a torrid campaign in South Africa.

His spell never really recovered from that last 16 exit to Germany, with the Italian eventually resigning in protest at the treatment of his captain in February 2012.

Capello gave caps to 63 England players during his time with the Three Lions, but you’d be hard-pressed to name all of them. You have 15 minutes to do so here.

If this is too easy for you – in which case, we doff our hats – then you might want to try our challenge of naming every one-cap wonder for England since 2000.

