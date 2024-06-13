Can you name every England player capped by Kevin Keegan?

Kevin Keegan lasted less than two years in the England hot seat – but naming every player he picked for the Three Lions remains a tricky task.

Keegan replaced Glenn Hoddle in March 1999 and staggered through qualifying for Euro 2000, narrowly beating Scotland 2-1 on aggregate in the play-offs.

England were knocked out in the group stage of the Euros, before Keegan resigned after a World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany in October 2000.

We’d like you to name all 41 players Keegan selected during his England reign and you have 15 minutes to do so – with the number of appearances each player made as your sole clue.

