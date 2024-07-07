Can you name every England player to score in a World Cup or Euros penalty shoot-out?

England have been involved in 10 penalty shoot-outs at the World Cup and European Championship – but can you name every player to have scored in one for the Three Lions?

We’ve given you the year in which each player scored and the opponent they scored against. You have 15 minutes and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 31/34.

