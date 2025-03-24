Can you name every England player to have scored at the World Cup finals?

Fifty-three Englishmen have scored at the World Cup finals – but how many of them can you remember?

England have won the competition once (and we don’t need to tell you the year) with two further semi-final appearances amongst the general disappointments.

While England matches at World Cups tend to be low-scoring – the Three Lions have been involved in more goalless draws than any other nations – a wide variety of players have scored at the finals.

To help you out here, we’ve given you the year in which they scored their World Cup goals – hopefully that jogs your memory. You’ve got 20 minutes to get them all and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get full marks.

After giving this one a go, why not try our Ultimate England Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name these 10 England internationals from their Wiki career paths?