Can you name every English-based winner of the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or has a well-earned reputation as the most prestigious individual award in football, which is in large part thanks to its rich history. Can you name every English-based footballer who’s won it?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to try and name each and every English-based name on the list since the inaugural edition. Your only clue is the year and the club each player represented when the award was handed out.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try and name all 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player who’s won the Champions League & World Cup?