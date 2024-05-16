Can you name every English club to compete in the Europa League?

Twenty English clubs have competed in the Europa League since its rebrand in 2009, but can you remember every one of them?

Europe’s secondary cup competition has produced some memorable storylines for Premier League sides in recent years, with a wide range of participants – from England’s most famous and wealthy clubs to others whereby European away days represent a rare and exciting adventure.

To make it extra tough, we’ve included sides that barely made a mark on the Europa League, having failed to reach the competition proper after dropping out at the play-off stage. You’ll have to get your thinking caps on to recall those.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and as a hint we’ve given you the furthest stage each club has reached. An asterisk denotes a club that remain in the competition, and are as far as they’ve made it at the time of writing.

We reckon full marks are attainable if you really put your mind to it.

