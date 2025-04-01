Can you name every English club to win a major trophy since Tottenham last did?

It’s been over 17 years since Tottenham last won any major silverware – the 2008 League Cup.

12 clubs in English football have won a major trophy since then. Can you name them all?

Despite getting close on a number of occasions – finishing runner-up in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup (three times) since they last won anything – it’s been a long old while since Spurs fans got to celebrate anything tangible.

We’re counting the top division, the FA Cup, League Cup and major European trophies (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) for the purposes of this quiz.

And for the pedants among you, we are aware that one of these clubs isn’t English. Which might give you an idea of the club, who compete in the English footballing pyramid.

Your clue is the year in which each club last won a major trophy and you have 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

