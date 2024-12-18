Can you name every English club to win a major trophy since Newcastle last did?

Newcastle United last won a major trophy in 1969 – and 30 English clubs have lifted silverware since then. Can you name them all?

Despite being one of the country’s biggest and most well-supported teams, Newcastle have failed to win a single major competition in 55 years.

As the Toon Army continue to dream of repeating their 1969 Inter City Fairs Cup heroics, we’d like you to name every English club to have won silverware since Newcastle last managed to.

We’re counting the top division, the FA Cup, League Cup and major European trophies (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) for the purposes of this quiz.

Your clue is the year in which each club last won a major trophy and you have 15 minutes to complete our challenge.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle?

