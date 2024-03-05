Can you name every Englishman to score in the Champions League?

A mammoth 111 English players have scored in the Champions League since 1992-93 – but how many of them can you name?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all represented the Premier League during that time.

But some English players have scored goals in the competition for foreign clubs, making this task even harder than it might first appear.

We’d like you to name every Englishman to score in the Champions League and you’ve got 20 minutes to do so. An asterisk denotes that the player was active in the 2024-25 edition of Europe’s premier club tournament.

