Can you name every Everton manager in Premier League history?

Everton have played in the Premier League in every season since 1992-93 – but can you name all of their managers in that time?

Everton’s highest-ever Premier League finish came during 2004-05 when they finished fourth in the table. They have also finished in fifth place on three occasions during the Premier League era.

Throughout the last 30 years, it’s fair to say that some Everton managers have had more success than others. The last few seasons have been turbulent, with the Toffees only securing their survival in the final weeks of the campaign.

We’ve listed the years each manager was in charge to help you out and have also marked those who were only in the hotseat on a caretaker basis.

As some of the managers on the list have had a couple of stints at the club, there are a total of 17 names to guess in this one.

