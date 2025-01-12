Can you name every FA Cup-winning manager since 1990?

Some legendary (and not so legendary) managers have won the FA Cup over the past 35 years. But can you name each and every one of them?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. Chances are you’ll know the iconic figures of the English game that have led the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool to FA Cup glory, but what about Portsmouth, Wigan and Leicester’s FA Cup wins? And can you recall all the different Chelsea managers who have won it?

We’ve listed every year alongside the club that got their hands on the famous old trophy. You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all.

Once you’ve tried your luck with this one, why not have a go at our Ultimate FA Cup Quiz which includes 30 questions to stretch your knowledge of English football’s historic competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have won the FA Cup?