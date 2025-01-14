Can you name every forward West Ham have signed under David Sullivan?

West Ham have a notorious record in the transfer market when signing forwards – but can you name every forward the Hammers have signed since David Sullivan bought the club in January 2010?

We’ve given you 15 minutes, the year each player was signed and the club they were bought from as your clues, but the sheer number of duds makes this is a tricky task.

The score to beat from Planet Football’s resident Hammer is 42/51 but we reckon there are plenty of people who can match that score.

If you’re after another brain teaser once you’ve finished this, have a go at naming every current PL club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?