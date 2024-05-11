Can you name every French player to appear for Chelsea in the Premier League?

Chelsea have been blessed with several great French players during the Premier League era, and some stinkers too – but can you name them all?

The Blues were one of the first clubs to embrace continental signings during the 1990s and quickly became established as one of the most cosmopolitan teams in England.

France was an obvious choice for picking up quality players – the French national team won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 – and a number of Gallic signings quickly became cult heroes at Stamford Bridge.

We’re here to test whether you can name all 23 French players to appear for Chelsea in England’s top flight since 1992.

You’ve got 10 minutes to do so, and we’ve given you the number of appearances each player made as well as the number of goals they scored for the Blues in the competition. An asterisk denotes a player who currently plays for Chelsea.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/23 but we reckon any die-hard Chelsea fan will able to beat our score easily.

