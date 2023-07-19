Newcastle United have been partial to some Gallic flair down the years, but can you name every French player to score for them in the Premier League?

Twenty-one footballers from France have scored for Newcastle in the Premier League, and you’ve got 15 minutes to try to name them all.

We’re only giving you their total number of goals as a clue, and there are some obscure names in there to get. The score to beat from our office is a paltry 9/21.

If you’re in the mood for another challenge why not try naming the first Newcastle United XI of the Mike Ashley era in 2007?

