Can you name every German player to have scored 10+ Champions League goals?

Germany are one of European football’s true heavyweights, with the trophy haul and the conveyor belt of fine players to match.

Bayern Munich have won the famous Champions League trophy three times while clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and RB Leipzig have made deep runs into the competition.

We’re asking you to name every German player to have scored 10 or more goals in the Champions League since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name all 17 players to have reached double figures over the past three decades with their clubs and number of goals as a clue.

