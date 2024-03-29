Can you name every goalkeeper with 50+ Premier League clean sheets?

Some outstanding goalkeepers have graced the Premier League over the years – but can you name the 44 stoppers to keep 50+ clean sheets in the competition?

We’ve given you 20 minutes, with only the number of clean sheets each goalkeeper has kept as a clue. An asterisk denotes that the player is still currently active in the Premier League.

You surely can name the man that tops this list, and several other big names, but getting full marks is a challenge – but an achievable one if you put your mind to it.

