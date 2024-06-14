Can you name all 80 goalscorers from Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 saw a record number of 142 goals as Italy lifted the trophy – but can you name all 80 players to find the back of the net during the competition?

Staged a year late following the pandemic, Euro 2020 was a feast of attacking football, surprise results and penalty shoot-outs as several of Europe’s biggest names went on a tear.

England made the final for the first time, eliminating Germany, Ukraine and Denmark along the way, before falling on penalties to Italy in the Wembley final.

We’d like you to name the 80 goalscorers from the competition and we’ve given you the country and number of goals each player scored. You have 20 minutes.

