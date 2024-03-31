Can you name every MLS Golden Boot winner since 2005?

Major League Soccer has been home to a variety of strikers from superstars to hidden gems and everything in between – but can you name the ones who’ve won the Golden Boot in the United States?

When the MLS was formed in 1996, the Golden Boot was awarded in an unusual way, with players receiving two points for a goal and one for an assist. The player with the most points at the end of the campaign was then given the ‘MLS Scoring Champion Award’.

It’s batsh*t crazy and for that we kind of love it, but it’s also not surprising that they scrapped it in favour of the typical Golden Boot for the player with the most goals in 2005. We’re asking you to name the winner of that award for every season since the rule change.

To help you out, we’ve not only given you the year, but the number of goals the player scored and which team they scored them for. It’s a real mixed bag of ballers, though, and it’s up to you to name them.

Not for the faint-hearted, this. Your ball knowledge is being tested to the maximum and you’ve got just 15 minutes to do it.

If that gets you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at naming every winner of the US Open Cup since 1996?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the MLS Cup?