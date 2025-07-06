Brentford’s new boss is the seventh Irishman to become a Premier League manager. Can you name all seven?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the new Bees head coach, pictured above, but what about the six managers from the Republic of Ireland before him?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name all seven and the only clue you’re getting is the club(s) each of them managed. They’re listed in chronological order of their time in the Premier League.

Permanent appointments only. We’re not including any interim or caretaker stints, with apologies to Paddy McCarthy.

