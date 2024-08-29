Can you name every Italian player to appear for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Liverpool haven’t been blessed with great Italian players during the Premier League era – but can you name them all?

We’re here to test whether you can name all six Italians to appear for Liverpool in England’s top flight since 1992.

You’ve got five minutes to do so, and we’ve given you the number of appearances each player made for the Reds in the competition. An asterisk denotes a player who currently plays for the club.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 4/6 and we reckon any die-hard Liverpool fan will be able to beat our score easily.

