Can you name every Leicester player to score 10+ Premier League goals for the club?

Leicester City are back in the top flight, but can you name every player to have scored 10 or more Premier League goals for the club?

The Foxes established themselves as one of the country’s top teams after their last promotion and begin their fifth different spell in the Premier League in 2024-25.

Leicester have also spent in the second and third tiers, meaning their top goalscorers in the competition are spread across several eras, making this a tough challenge for non-Leicester fans.

We’ve given you the number of goals each player scored, but that’s your only clue. There are 21 names to get and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 14/21.

