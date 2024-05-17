Can you name every Liverpool player to have scored in the PL for Jurgen Klopp?

Forty-nine different players have scored a Premier League goal for Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took charge in 2015 – but how many of them can you name?

Liverpool improved immeasurably after Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers, playing some thrilling attacking football over recent seasons and ending their 30-year wait for the league title in 2020.

Klopp transformed the squad at his disposal, phasing out the old guard and making several canny signings that elevated Liverpool to greatness.

So we’re challenging you to name every player to score in the Premier League under the German. You’ve got 15 minutes on the clock and only the total number of goals as a clue.

Once you’ve given that a go, if you fancy another challenge why not try name Liverpool’s XI from Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge?

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score for Liverpool in the Champions League?