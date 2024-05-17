Can you name every Liverpool player sold for a fee by Jurgen Klopp?

Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes at Liverpool after replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2015 – but can you name every player the German sold during his time at Anfield?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have only listed the year each player was sold as a clue. We haven’t included loans, players who were released or players who joined other clubs upon the expiry of their contracts.

If that gives you the taste for another challenge, try and name Rafa Benitez’s 30 most-used players at Liverpool.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

