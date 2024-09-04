Can you name every player to score 60+ international goals?

International football has always been a different beast from the club game, as the list of all-time top goalscorers indicates. But can you name the players that have scored 60 or more for their country?

Scoring for your country is something millions of aspiring footballers can only dream about; the glory of representing your nation on the international stage coupled with the singular thrill of finding the back of the net.

And a select handful of players have become internationally renowned for their goalscoring prowess. Whether it’d be in a localised encounter or the World Cup finals themselves, some goalscorers have written themselves into their nation’s footballing folklore.

The list of top international goalscorers is a rich and varied one. Household names rank alongside players you wouldn’t recognise on the street even if they wore a name badge.

But it makes for a compelling quiz, if nothing else, and we’re asking you to name every player that has scored 60 or more times for their country.

This is not easy, so we’ve given you their nationality and the number of goals they scored as clues. Players who are still active are marked with an asterisk.

It’s tricky but at least we’ve given you 20 minutes to eclipse our score.

