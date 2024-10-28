Can you name every male footballer to win the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or has a well-earned reputation as the most prestigious individual award in football, which is in large part thanks to its rich history. Can you name every iconic footballer that’s won it in this bumper quiz?

The golden ball has been handed out to the player deemed the most outstanding male footballer of any given year for over half a century, having been launched by France Football all the way back in 1956.

Deep breaths. We’ve given you 20 minutes to try and name each and every name on the list since the inaugural edition. Your only clue is the year and the club each player represented when the award was handed out.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try and name all 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.