Can you name every male runner-up in the history of the Ballon d’Or?

You might be able to remember plenty of the winners of the Ballon d’Or – but how well do you remember the runners-up?

Deep breaths. We’ve given you 20 minutes to try and name each and every second-placed name on the list since the inaugural edition. Your only clue is the year and the club each player represented when the award was handed out.

If you feel like you need an easier challenge, why not try and name every winner of the award instead?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.