Can you name every male Scottish player to play in Serie A?

Serie A has a surprising yet storied relationship with Scottish footballers past and present, but exactly how many Scots in Serie A can you name?

Napoli must’ve sent their scouts to the top of Ben Nevis, casting their keen eyes over the highlands and the lowlands (and also Manchester and Brighton), looking for new midfielders.

Two Scots have just signed on for a few seasons at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, taking the total of male Scottish ballers ever to play in Serie A to 11.

We want to know how many of those players you can name. Many of them have been fairly recent—there’s a solid chance this has a genuine cultural influence and that we’re less than a decade away from haggis carbonara. Something to look forward to.

You’ve got 10 minutes, and we’ve thrown in the clubs they played for and the years they played for them to help you out. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 8/11.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not try naming every club to win the Serie A title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In bocca al lupo, McRagazzi. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 in 2024-25?