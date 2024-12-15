Can you name every Man City player to score vs. Man Utd in PL since 2000?

The Manchester derby is one of the biggest games in English football – but can you name every City player to score against United in the competition since 2000?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 33 goalscorers in 15 minutes.

