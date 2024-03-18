Can you name every Man Utd player to score under Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag has been at Manchester United since May 2022 and a whole host of different players have scored for United under the Dutchman – but can you name them all?

Despite the various failings at Old Trafford, Ten Hag did an impressive job during his first season in English football.

United won the League Cup, their first silverware since 2017, while reaching the FA Cup final and qualifying for the Champions League.

But the 2023-24 campaign has been more challenging, with United finishing eighth in the Premier League.

We’d like you to name the 24 different players who have scored for United under the former Ajax boss. We’ve given you the number of goals each player has scored and 15 minutes to complete your mission.

If this gives you a taste for more, how about trying to name every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his final season at Old Trafford?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Erik ten Hag has used at Man Utd?