Can you name every manager that Cristiano Ronaldo has played under?

Twenty-three different managers have been blessed to call upon the great Cristiano Ronaldo – but can you name each and every one of them?

You’ve got 15 minutes to name them all. Your clues are the total number of appearances that Ronaldo made under each coach with goals scored in graphics, but to make this extra tough there’s no mention of which club.

We’ve only included managers who coached Ronaldo at senior level here, so not counting those he worked under in the youth ranks of Sporting Lisbon and Portugal.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try your hand at our Ultimate Ronaldo Quiz? Thirty multiple-choice questions that’ll test your knowledge of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players who have made the most appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo?

