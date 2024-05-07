Can you name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

There have been 24 Champions League finals since the turn of the century, and we’re asking you to name every manager to have reached one – whether they won or lost.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to see and have listed the year and clubs as clues. There are 48 in total, but plenty of names appear more than once.

“[As a coach] I’ve reached ten Champions League semi-finals, I’ve played three finals, winning two, and now I’m going to be in my fourth final,” said the man pictured above, ahead of reaching the most recent final earlier this year.

“[The competition has] given me more than I could have ever imagined. If my life were to end now, I’d have won one as a player in my club, which I love so much, as well as winning two as my club’s manager.”

