Can you name every manager to win a continental European treble?

Only nine managers in men’s football have managed to win the European continental treble – but can you name them all?

Be it on the pitch or the touchline, dreams don’t come bigger than going all the way and lifting a treble, which is undoubtedly one of the most difficult and impressive feats one can pull off in football.

The fact that just nine managers in the men’s game have been able to achieve the unique feat of winning the league, domestic cup and European trophy is a testament to just how difficult it is. Your job today is to name those nine managers.

We’re giving you nine minutes to do so, so technically a minute per manager, and to be extra nice we’ve also given you the club(s) it was won with, and in what season it was achieved.

Some answers will come easily, but be warned, there are a few names that will have you reaching into the very back corners of your brain.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 6/9. Experts will get full marks, but we’re expecting quite a few to tap out before then.

