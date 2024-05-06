Can you name every manager to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

Precious few managers know what it takes to be the best. To win a league—any league, let alone one of Europe’s big five—is a hellishly difficult thing to achieve.

You’d think it’d be easy to name everyone who’s done it since 2000, then, right? Wrong.

To be clear, we’re talking about: England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. If you get them all, you might be the sort of mind capable of actually winning a major league title, and we suggest you submit your applications to the appropriate club owners.

We’ve given you the year each manager won the title and the clubs they won it with. There are 51 to get and 15 minutes to do so. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 39/52.

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?