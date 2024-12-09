Can you name every manager that’s won the Premier League title?

Eleven different managers have won the Premier League title since the division’s formation in 1992. Can you name each and every one of them?

We’ve given you 10 minutes on this particular challenge and listed every single Premier League season and which club won it that year. So naming which coach was in charge for each year is achievable enough, right?

Quite a few of these names crop up multiple times. Naming the fella pictured above, as well as a certain legendary Manchester United manager, will take you a long way when it comes to the 32 seasons.

